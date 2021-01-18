comPOSERS Episode 95: The Social Network

This week, the boys revisit the days of social media’s infancy, when men rowed boats and women were objects to be rated on a website.
Join us as we discuss 2010’s The Social Network and its unique score by Trent “Nine Inch Nails” Reznor and Atticus “Works With Trent A Lot” Ross.
