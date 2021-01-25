comPOSERS Episode 96 – Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back

To start Series 7 off with a bang, the boys return to a galaxy far, far away and finally do away with the nonsensical pretense of the scorecard.
Join us as we talk at length about one of the finest film scores of all time, courtesy of Saint John Williams. You love us; we know.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Comments