comPOSERS Special Episode: 2020 Academy Awards

Instead of doing a live show we decided to record a preview episode for this Sunday’s Oscars so we don’t have to sit through 5+ hours of network television’s finest tripe.
Join us on the red carpet as we discuss the films nominated for Best Score; 1917, A Marriage Story, Joker, Little Women, and Star Wars Rise of Skywalker.
