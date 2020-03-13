comPOSERS Special Episode: Breaking News, March 6th

This week we attempt to ruin your weekend in advance by bringing you a rare Friday episode.
Join us as we beg for your forgiveness for our disgrace of a Retrospective episode, discuss our visit to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, listen to Hans Zimmer’s sports music, and maybe one or two other things I can’t remember.
