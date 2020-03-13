comPOSERS Special Episode: Breaking News, March 6th

by    |  

This week we attempt to ruin your weekend in advance by bringing you a rare Friday episode.

Join us as we beg for your forgiveness for our disgrace of a Retrospective episode, discuss our visit to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, listen to Hans Zimmer’s sports music, and maybe one or two other things I can’t remember.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement