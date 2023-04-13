CONTEST: Attend the Toronto Premiere of BEAU IS AFRAID!

If the concept of a decades-spanning surrealist horror film set in an alternate present starring Joaquin Phoenix appeals to you in any way, then you might want to pay attention.
We have 10 tickets to the Toronto premiere of Beau is Afraid, the latest film from director/writer Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) happening on Wednesday, April 19th at the Scotiabank Theatre. Aster will be in attendance and introduce the film.
After the unexpected passing of his mother, a timid yet anxiety-ridden man (Phoenix) must confront his deepest fears as he sets out on an extraordinary, Kafkaesque journey to return home. Along the way, he faces a series of surreal and daunting obstacles that challenge his very existence, forcing him to question his reality and his place in the world. Will he find the strength to overcome his fears and make it back to his loved ones, or will he succumb to the darkness that threatens to consume him?
Beau is Afraid hits theatres on April 21, but That Shelf and Sphere Films want to send some lucky fans to see an advanced screening on Wednesday, April 19 in Toronto.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Beau is Afraid contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Beau is Afraid post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Ari Aster movie and why;
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entire will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message on April 17. The contest closes at 11:59am ET on Sunday, April 16. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Tuesday, April 17 in order to attend.
Beau is Afraid opens in theatres on April 21.
