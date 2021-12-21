CONTEST: Win a NO TIME TO DIE Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Premium Gift Set!

Secret agent 007’s famous Aston Martin DB5 is a truly one of a kind car filled to the brim with gadgets, weapons, and more, but would it surprise you to learn that the crew behind James Bond’s latest outing No Time to Die actually had 10 DB5’s on hand to perform all of the incredible stunts and action sequences in the movie?
No Time to Die – the 25th installment of the James Bond series and Daniel Craig’s final mission as the legendary MI6 operative – is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD Collector’s Editions, and That Shelf wants to give one lucky reader the opportunity to win the incredible No Time to Die Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Premium Gift Set (a $260 value) just in time for the holidays!
Written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die catches up with Bond (Daniel Craig) after he has left active service and has transitioned to a tranquil life in Jamaica. Before he’s allowed to get too comfortable, his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) arrives requesting his help. The mission? To rescue a kidnapped scientist. Sounds simple but deceptively so. The job turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, putting our hero on a path leading to a mysterious new villain armed with brand new and dangerous tech.
With a stellar supporting cast that includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”, and directed by Fukunaga, No Time to Die is an explosive and riveting new entry into the Bond cinematic franchise.
To celebrate the arrival of No Time to Die on physical media, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip (provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) that gives an overview of the vehicles used in the latest James Bond film, including the 10 Aston Martin DB5s used in the movie and how they were used in a variety of driving shots and stunts. Action Vehicle Supervisor Neil Layton and Stunt Performer (and 007 driving double) Mark Higgins walk through the intricate details that went into filming racing stunt scenes in the movie.
Watch the exclusive NO TIME TO DIE clip and then check out contest details below!
No Time to Die is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD Collector’s Editions on December 21, 2021
