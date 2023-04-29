CONTEST: Paid in Sweat Presents BULL DURHAM on 35mm at the Revue Cinema!

Experience spring fever at Toronto’s Revue Cinema this May! On deck to start the month is PAID IN SWEAT on May 4th, when they present the 35th-anniversary screening of BULL DURHAM in 35mm!
Let the celebration of sweat continue with Ron Shelton’s small-town baseball comedy starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbins. It’s movie about a major league love story in a minor league town. Baseball as religion, baseball as poetry, baseball as sex: All the bases are covered. Let’s play ball!
We want to send you and a friend to this very special screening. How can you enter?
Check out the event trailer for BULL DURHAM and then read up on the contest details below!
To enter for your chance to win our BULL DURHAM contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Follow the Revue Cinema and Paid in Sweat on Instagram
- Like our BULL DURHAM post on Instagram
- Then tag a friend and tell us the name of your favourite baseball movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message.
The contest closes at 11:59am EDT on Wednesday, May 3rd.
BULL DURHAM happens at the Revue Cinema on Thursday, May 4th @ 7pm! Doors at 6:30pm
