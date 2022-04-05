CONTEST: See an advance screening of The Bad Guys!

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series of the same name, Dreamworks Animation’s The Bad Guys follows a highly-skilled criminal crew of animals who are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—pretending to be the good guys.
The infamous gang consists of suave pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), jaded safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Zen master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), ready-for-a-fight Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and witty hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). When a heist goes wrong, Wolf brokers a deal—one that prevents the mischievous menagerie from serving time but requires them to transform into model citizens under the tutelage of an arrogant but sartorially splendid guinea pig named Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade). Can these dyed-in-the-wool baddies convince the world they’ve changed or will they see that being good isn’t so very bad after all?
The Bad Guys hits theatres on April 22 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see an advance screening on April 16 in either Toronto, Montreal (English AND French versions) or Vancouver, courtesy of Universal Pictures Canada!
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below!
To enter our The Bad Guys contest just do one of the following:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our The Bad Guys post.
- Then tell us the name of your city and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know your favourite animated flick and the name of your city!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Monday, April 11.
The Bad Guys opens in theatres April 22, 2022.
