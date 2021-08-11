CONTEST: See an Advance Screening of THE NIGHT HOUSE!

Looking for a spooky summer psychological horror offering to sink your teeth into? The Night House has got you covered. Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Christine) stars as Beth, a woman left reeling after her husband’s sudden death. Left alone in the lakeside home he built prior to his demise, she begins to experience disturbing nightmares and visions of a ghostly presence invading the property. Against the advice of her concerned friends, Beth begins to dig deeper into her husband’s belongings and his past, looking for answers. What she finds proves the adage that some things are better left buried.
With a stellar supporting cast that includes Vondie Curtis-Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin, and directed by David Bruckner (V/H/S), The Night House is set to be a strange and disturbing addition to the popular genre. Though it premiered at Sundance in 2020, the pandemic left the film’s release in limbo…until now. It is finally set to open wide in theatres August 20, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it before anyone else! Advanced screenings will be taking place in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver on August 18 – and we’ve got some passes to give away to each courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.
The Night House opens in theatres August 20, 2021.
