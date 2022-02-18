CONTEST: See DUNE in IMAX at the Cinesphere!

If you love your movies big and loud, then there is no better – or bigger – way to experience a movie in Toronto than at the world famous Cinesphere.
The world’s first permanent IMAX theatre, the Cinesphere remains the largest IMAX screen in Ontario. The theatre was recently restored to its original glory – with some modern enhancements – making it the go-to destination for film fans looking for an unrivalled big screen experience.
So after almost two years of Ontarians watching movies mostly on our TVs and laptops, what better way to enjoy a post-lockdown night out at the movies than by seeing the now Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic DUNE in IMAX – the way director Denis Villeneuve intended – as it begins its exclusive engagement at the Cinesphere on February 18th. Tickets available here.
That Shelf has partnered with the team at Ontario Place to offer our readers FREE passes to see DUNE at the Cinesphere! Find out how to enter the contest below!
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
We’re big fans of DUNE here at That Shelf – and the movie is sure to dominate the technical categories at the upcoming Academy Awards. Why not see it one last time on the big screen before Part II hits at the end of 2023?
Watch our DUNE video review and then check out contest details below!
DUNE will be playing at the Cinesphere from February 18th – 21st. Tickets available here.
