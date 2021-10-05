CONTEST: See an advance screening of HALLOWEEN KILLS!

Halloween hasn’t been the same since the rise of Michael Myers. In 2018 he returned to torment Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family and in Halloween Kills, their ordeal continues right where the last chapter left off. And this time, the residents of Haddonfield band with the Strodes to take down the seemingly unstoppable monster once and for all.
The fourth instalment in the franchise sees star Curtis return alongside Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall. David Gordon Green takes on directing and scripting duties, though he co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Teems and Danny McBride, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.
Halloween Kills hits theatres on October 15 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see an advance screening on October 13 in Toronto or Montreal courtesy of Universal Pictures Canada!
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below!
Halloween Kills opens in theatres October 15, 2021.
