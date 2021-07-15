CONTEST: See M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD in Montreal!

Ahead of its release, That Shelf is giving you the chance to see M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mystery thriller, Old. Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, the chilling tale follows a family on a tropical vacation who happen upon a secluded beach that turns out to be a whole lot more than sand, surf and sun. Though only there for a few hours, the family start to age rapidly and begin a desperate quest to save themselves before their lives are lost in just one day. The movie’s impressive cast includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, and Rufus Sewell, among a host of others.
We’re giving five lucky winners a chance to nab a pair of passes to a preview screening on Wednesday, July 21 at the Cinéma Cineplex Laval. Watch the trailer and then find out how to enter below!
To enter our OLD contest just follow these super simple instructions and you could win one (1) of five (5) sets of double passes:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our OLD post.
- Then reply in the comments with your favourite M. Night Shyamalan movie!
One entry per person. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via Instagram direct message. The contest closes on Saturday, July 17th at 11:59pm EST.
Here’s the synopsis for Old:
This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
The film stars an impressive international cast including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy’s Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime’s The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).
Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+’s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider.
Old is in theatres July 23.
Comments