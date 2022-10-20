CONTEST: Black Belt Cinema Presents Chuck Norris in SILENT RAGE!

The spooky times at Toronto’s Revue Cinema continue this month with Black Belt Cinema’s 40th anniversary screening of martial arts slasher Silent Rage – starring the one and only Chuck Norris.
If you haven’t seen the Revue’s Halloween film schedule yet, stop what you’re doing right now and go check it out. There’s a classic scary movie playing almost every night this month – and then there are wonderful cult classic oddities like Silent Rage.
Check out the trailer for SILENT RAGE and then read up on the contest details below!
View this post on Instagram
Here’s Black Belt Cinema programmer Brandon Lim’s description of Silent Rage:
There’s a maniac on a killing spree in a small Texas town and only one man can stop him: CHUCK NORRIS.
Sheriff Dan Stevens gets more than he bargained for though when the killer’s body is donated to science and three doctors working on a secret genetic experiment accidentally bring him back to life with the power to self-heal. Oops! Nearly indestructible and on the hunt for new victims, it’ll take more than just roundhouse kicks (but still a LOT of roundhouse kicks) for ol’ Chuck to defeat this bad guy.
Existing somewhere between WALKER TEXAS RANGER and HALLOWEEN, SILENT RAGE was a rare foray into horror for Chuck Norris who stars in this early 80s slasher alongside other genre greats like WILLIAM FINLEY (PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE), RON SILVER (TIME COP) and TONI KALEM (THE SOPRANOS). Described by director MICHAEL MILLER as “KUNG FU meets FRANKENSTEIN”, don’t miss the Chief Export of Pain light up the screen with divine blue jean mayhem.
Silent Rage kicks its way into the Revue Cinema on Friday, October 21st at 9:30 pm and That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to this courtesy of Black Belt Cinema and our friends at the Revue Cinema.
To enter for your chance to win our SILENT RAGE contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram.
- Follow the Revue Cinema on Instagram
- Like our SILENT RAGE post on Instagram
- Then tag a friend and tell us the name of your favourite Chuck Norris movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Friday, October 21st.
Black Belt Cinema presents Silent Rage – 40th Anniversary Screening on Friday, October 21st @ 9:30 pm!
Tickets available here.
Comments