CONTEST: Revue Cinema Presents TRAILER TRASH!

Things are getting spooky at Toronto’s Revue Cinema this October! If you haven’t seen the long-running rep cinema’s Halloween film schedule yet, stop what you’re doing right now and go check it out. Near Dark! The Exorcist! Manhunter! Evil Dead II! There’s a classic scary movie playing almost every night this month – many of which are being played on film as they were meant to be seen!
The schedule includes what is sure to be one of the major highlights at the Revue this month: TRAILER TRASH on October 11 – a free members only screening event – an evening of 35mm scans of horror trailers, snipes, commercials, and a classic 10 minute intermission curated by Revue’s amazing in-house Trailer Editor Nathan Boone! Meet other fun Revue Cinema members at a low light and exclusive hangout.
Check out the event trailer for TRAILER TRASH and then read up on the contest details below!
Want to learn more about how to become a Revue Cinema member for as little as $30 and get great discounts, access to members only events like Trailer Trash, and even free movies and free popcorn? Find out more here.
TRAILER TRASH happens on Tuesday, October 11th at 9:30 pm and That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to this exclusive members-only event courtesy of our friends at the Revue Cinema.
To enter for your chance to win our TRAILER TRASH contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram.
- Follow the Revue Cinema on Instagram
- Like our TRAILER TRASH post on Instagram.
- Then tag a friend and tell us the name of your favourite scary movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Tuesday, October 11.
TRAILER TRASH happens at the Revue Cinema on Tuesday, October 11th @ 9:30 pm!
Get your members-only tickets here.
