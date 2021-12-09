CONTEST: See West Side Story in IMAX at the Cinesphere!

If you love your movies big and loud, then there is no better – or bigger – way to experience a movie in Toronto than at the world famous Cinesphere.
The world’s first permanent IMAX theatre, the Cinesphere remains the largest IMAX screen in Ontario. The theatre was recently restored to its original glory – with some modern enhancements – making it the go-to destination for film fans looking for an unrivalled big screen experience.
So after almost two years of watching movies mostly on our TVs and laptops, what better way to enjoy a holiday movie night out than by seeing legendary director Steven Spielberg’s new movie West Side Story in all of its big screen glory as the film begins its exclusive engagement at the Cinesphere on December 10th.
That Shelf has partnered with the team at Ontario Place to offer our readers FREE run of engagement passes to West Side Story at the Cinesphere! Find out how to enter the contest below!
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. It’s basically Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York. With an amazing cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno (who also starred in original version), West Side Story is, somewhat surprisingly, Spielberg’s first musical – unless we’re counting the opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The film has debuted to rave reviews and is a surefire Oscar contender!
Watch the West Side Story trailer and then check out contest details below!
To enter our West Side Story at the Cinesphere contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf and Ontario Place on Instagram
- Like our West Side Story post.
- Then tell us your favourite Steven Spielberg movie and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know your favourite Steven Spielberg movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Friday, December 10th.
West Side Story opens in theatres December 10th, 2021 and will be playing at the Cinesphere throughout the holidays.
