CONTEST: Win a digital copy of Sound of Metal!

Anchored by a powerhouse performance from Riz Ahmed (Rouge One, The Night Of), Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal wowed audiences and critics alike at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
The story—co-written by Marder and his singer/composer brother Abraham—follows two nomadic passionate musicians, Ruben (Ahmed) and Lou (Olivia Cooke), as they travel on a seemingly endless US concert tour. One day their loud, rhythmic world is turned upside down when a ringing in Ruben’s ears gives way to deafness. Overwhelmed with depression, Ruben begins to fall prey to the addictions of his past and, before too long, finds himself at a rehab facility under the watchful eye of eccentric deaf veteran, Joe (Mathieu Almaric). But even as he learns to cope with the silence, his old life calls for him to return. What follows is an evocative and memorable look at one man’s journey through fear and anxiety to coping and acceptance. Sound of Metal is the kind of film that lingers long after the credits roll.
Read our full review now and find out more about the film by watching the trailer below and reading our recent interview with Darius Marder and actress Olivia Cooke.
Sound of Metal is available on digital and on demand starting December 4.
