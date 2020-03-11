If you’re reading this, then chances are you’re a movie fan. Maybe you’re the kind of person who watches so many movies that you lose track of what you watched, forget which ones you’ve seen recently, or what movies are still on your watch list. If you’ve heard of Letterboxd before, then you probably already know that it’s the best way to log, rate, and review the movies you watch and see what your friends are watching, but it can do much more than that.
Letterboxd is a growing social network for film fans. With a convenient app and web interface, it’s something we’ll happily endorse here at That Shelf. We use it all the time to track everything from film fest line-ups to favourites. This is why we’re giving away a FREE upgrade to a Letterboxd Pro account (usually $19/ year).
Some features you get with a Pro account include:
– Personalized annual and all-time stats pages based on your watched films and activity.
(So you can find out if Nic Cage is your most watched actor of all time!)
– Import activity and lists from services like IMDb, or via CSV.
– Activity filtering, service availability filtering (including Netflix and Amazon Prime in the US), list cloning
– Pin reviews to your profile, edit your username, and more.
To enter for your chance to win a Letterboxd Pro upgrade, follow the instructions below:
On Letterboxd:
- Follow That Shelf on Letterboxd
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the post and tag a friend who you think would like Letterboxd in our contest post.
Or on Twitter:
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I want that @Letterboxd Pro upgrade from @ThatShelf https://thatshelf.com/contest-win-a-letterboxd-pro-upgrade-3 #Letterboxd #Contest
That’s it! Easy enough, right?
Deadline is Friday March 20th at 11:59pm EDT for all entries.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
