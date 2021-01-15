CONTEST: Win a NEWS OF THE WORLD Digital Rental Code!

One of the darkest moments in the incredibly dark year that was 2020 was when actor Tom Hanks announced that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully Hanks is fully recovered and back with a new film just in time for 2021 – News of the World, a new Western that reteams him with director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips). Fun fact: It might seem hard to believe, but Hanks has never actually made a Western before. The Hollywood mainstay has been in pretty much every genre you can imagine over the course of his career – and he’s even been directed by Mr. Western himself Clint Eastwood in Sully – but Hanks has never been a movie set before the year 1900. Weird, right?
Well, whatever Hanks’ reasons for putting it off, we’re glad that he finally got around the iconic genre. News of the World puts the actor in the role of Jefferson Kidd, a former Confederate soldier tasked with returning a young girl who was kidnapped by Native Americans as a child to her surviving family. Consider us intrigued!
News of the World is currently in theatres (if you're not locked down)
Scroll down for contest details!
News of the World Synopsis:
Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from their 2013 Best Picture nominee Captain Phillips.
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.
In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.
Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.
News of the World is directed by Greengrass (the Bourne films, United 93) from his screenplay with Luke Davies (Lion), based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles. The film is produced by Gary Goetzman (Mamma Mia! franchise, Greyhound), Gail Mutrux (The Danish Girl, Donnie Brasco) and Gregory Goodman (22 July, 8 Mile). The executive producers are Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt. The film’s music is by eight-time Academy Award® nominee James Newton Howard.
