Contest: Win Advance Screening Passes For Monkey Man!

The action-thriller, Monkey Man, from creators Dev Patel and Jordan Peele hits theatres soon after its world premiere at South by Southwest.
This film follows a young man who works in an underground fight club where he wears a gorilla mask as he is beaten repeatedly by popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he manages to infiltrate a group of the city’s sinister elite. With childhood trauma coming to the surface and his mysteriously scarred hands, he uses his experience to enact retribution on the people who wronged him.
Monkey Man hits theatres on April 5. But before its official debut, That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to give some fans double passes to see a preview screening on Wednesday, April 3, in either Toronto or Vancouver.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Monkey Man contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Monkey Man post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite revenge film;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 am ET on Thursday, March 28. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by noon (ET) on Monday, April 1, in order to attend.
Monkey Man opens in theatres on April 5.
Comments