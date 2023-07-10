CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for Oppenheimer!

One of the most anxiously-awaited epics of the year is almost here! Oppenheimer — written and directed by auteur Christopher Nolan — is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.
With a stellar cast, including Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Nolan regular Kenneth Branagh, the historic thriller is the very definition of a must-see summer movie.
Oppenheimer hits theatres on July 21, but That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to send some fans to see an advanced screening in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver on July 19! Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Oppenheimer contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Oppenheimer post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Christopher Nolan feature;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entire will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message on July 14. The contest closes at 11:59am ET on Friday, July 14. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Monday, July 17 in order to attend.
Oppenheimer opens in theatres on July 21.
Comments