CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for Renfield!

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.
Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War) and written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), the rest of the cast is rounded out by Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) and Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, House of Sand and Fog).
Renfield hits theatres on April 14
Renfield opens in theatres on April 14.
