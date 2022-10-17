CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN!

It’s a rare thing when a much-anticipated movie truly lives up to the expectations and the hype. But when filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s latest feature premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival and nabbed Colin Farrell the Volpi Cup for Best Actor and McDonagh himself the Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay, it seemed like The Banshees of Inisherin might just be one of the lucky ones. But given the black comedy is coming to us courtesy of the creative team that brought us In Bruges—one of the very best films to come out of the noughties—perhaps it shouldn’t be such a shock.
Given McDonagh’s tendency to stick with actors familiar to him, it also shouldn’t be too surprising to find his leading men, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, formed two-thirds of In Bruges leading trio. This time round the Irish actors play two lifelong friends who find themselves at loggerheads when one of them abruptly ends their relationship, which leads to alarming consequences for both of them and their small village.
With a stellar supporting cast of characters led by Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, and a picture postcard setting to boot, The Banshees of Inisherin is set to arrive in theatres on October 28.
