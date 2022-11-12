CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for The Fabelmans!

It’s no secret that Steven Spielberg loves movies. And like the countless viewers, filmmakers and movie lovers he continues to influence, Spielberg is releasing his latest opus, The Fabelmans, his love letter to the cinema that inspired him.
A semi-autobiographical story, Spielberg’s film tells the story of young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), an aspiring filmmaker growing up in post-WWII Arizona with his parents, mom Mitzi (Michelle Williams), dad Burt (Paul Dano), and sisters Reggie (Julia Butters) and Natalie (Keeley Karsten) and close family friend, Bennie (Seth Rogen). Capturing home movies and staged epics that belie his age, Sammy has a true gift for making movies. When one of his home videos unveils an earth-shattering family secret, Sammy’s stable life is thrown into chaos as he seeks to regain comfort in the movies he loves so much.
The first-ever Spielberg film to play TIFF—where it won the coveted People’s Choice Award—The Fabelmans will undoubtedly be a major factor in this year’s awards race with our Victor Stiff calling it a “must-see movie” that reveals a “window into the mind of a legend”.
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans opens in theatres on November 23.
