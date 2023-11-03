CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for Trolls Band Together!

Get ready to join the lovable, colourful Trolls family as they reunite with a star-studded cast in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. Enter our contest for a chance for you and a friend to see the advance screening of this action-packed comedy filled with fresh pop hits.
Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially a couple! After their relentless flirting, these musical lovebirds finally get to grow closer, but Branch’s secret past comes back to haunt him. Branch was once a part of Poppy’s favourite boyband, BroZone, until the band got out of sync and could no longer move in one direction. They disbanded and left when Branch was just a baby. However, Branch decides to take action when his brother, Floyd (Troye Sivan), is kidnapped by a pair of evil pop stars, Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells). Branch and Poppy heroically attempt to reunite the brothers and rescue Floyd from these nefarious villains.
Trolls Band Together hits theatres on November 17. But before its debut, That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to send some fans to see a preview screening on Saturday, November 11, in either Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver! Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Trolls Band Together contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Trolls Band Together post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite song from an animated movie;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend (and in what language, if it’s Montreal); and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 12pm ET on Tuesday, November 7. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by Thursday, November 9 in order to attend.
Trolls Band Together opens in theatres on November 17.
Comments