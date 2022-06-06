CONTEST: Enter for your chance to win advance screening tickets for LIGHTYEAR!

To infinity and beyond! Disney and Pixar are bringing us a look at the adventurous origins of one of their most popular animated characters, Buzz Lightyear. How did the legendary “Space Ranger” and hero become the wise-cracking toy we all know and love? We’re set to find out on June 17, courtesy of screenwriters Jason Headley and Angus MacLane.
That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it before at an advance screening on June 15 in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”), “Lightyear” releases June 17, 2022.
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
To enter for your chance to win our Lightyear contest:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our Lightyear post.
- Then tell us your favourite animated film OR origin story…and tag a friend in the comments.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Friday, June 10.
Disney and Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR opens in theatres on June 17.
Comments