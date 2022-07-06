CONTEST: Win advance screening tickets to NOPE in Toronto and Montreal!

Jordan Peele’s latest horror epic NOPE arrives in theatres on July 22, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see advanced screenings of the movie in Toronto and Montreal on July 20th!
Want to enter our NOPE giveaway? Scroll down for details!
Here’s the official NOPE synopsis:
Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.
The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.
To enter for your chance to win our NOPE contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram and Twitter
- Like our NOPE post on Instagram.
- Then tell us your favourite Jordan Peele movie and tag a friend – all in the comments to the Instagram post.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Wednesday, July 13.
NOPE – only in theatres July 22
