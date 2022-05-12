CONTEST: Win MARRY ME on Blu-ray!

J. Lo is back! The queen of the modern rom-com returns as a heartbroken pop star opposite Owen Wilson in the delightfully charming Marry Me, which arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day 2022.
Scoring big with both audiences and critics, the film introduces us to one-half of this cinematic world’s biggest celebrity pop couple, Kat Valdez (Lopez). She and her fiancée, music superstar Bastian (Maluma), are about to get hitched mid-concert in a ceremony streamed live across the world. But when secrets are uncovered and the relationship falls apart at the last second, Kat impulsively chooses a man in the audience to marry instead (Wilson). What starts as a crazy leap of faith begins to develop into something more, but can two so-very-different people make it in the long run despite the constant media circus? Given their impressive chemistry, we hope so.
Directed by Kat Coiro (FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Marry Me also stars John Bradley, Sarah Silverman and Chloe Coleman. That Shelf wants to send you a copy on Blu-ray to celebrate the movie’s release on home video, courtesy of Universal Pictures! It includes never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a look behind the scenes.
Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film
Own Marry Me on Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD now.
