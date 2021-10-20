CONTEST: Win passes to Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Avengers assemble! That Shelf is giving away passes to experience Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) in person. The must-see exhibition at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre allows fans of all ages to step into the MCU and train to become a part of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s elite, world-saving superhero squad. They just extended their stay in the city until early in the new year, so if you haven’t had a chance to see it yet…now’s your chance!
The in-depth, interactive showcase features multiple rooms dedicated to your favourite characters including Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Black Widow, The Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and more. In addition to the original props and costumes on display, guests are invited to:
- Revel in awe at Iron Man’s “Hall of Armour”
- Explore Bruce Banner’s lab and discover insights into the mind of the mean, green rage-machine called The Hulk
- Gain access to Captain America’s “Top Secret” personnel file
- Inspect Black Widow’s arsenal of high-tech weapons
- Learn about the “Super Soldier Serum” that transformed Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger
- Witness Captain America’s legendary shield up-close and personal
- Experience the Kingdom of Wakanda in the Black Panther exhibit
Check out the contest details below!
To enter our Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. post.
- Then tell us your favourite Avenger and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet and let us know your favourite MCU film!
Enter on ONE (1) platform only.
One contest entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. runs until January 9, 2022.
