CONTEST: Win screening passes for THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER!

It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years since the first terrifying chapter of The Exorcist hit the big screen. Moviegoers had never seen anything like it and it chilled them to their very core. This October, the latest entry in the saga lands in theatres, courtesy of Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green.
Leslie Odom, Jr. stars as widowed father Victor Fielding, a man raising his beloved daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his very own. When Angela and her best friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) suddenly disappear and then reappear with no memory of what happened to them, it sends Victor on a quest to confront true evil alongside the only person alive who has experienced it before: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn). If Chris seems familiar, it’s because her life was forever altered decades earlier, when the same evil came after her dear daughter Regan. Yes, THAT Regan.
The Exorcist: Believer hits theatres on October 6, but That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to send some fans to see an advanced screening in Toronto or Montreal on October 4! Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
The Exorcist: Believer opens in theatres on October 6.
Editor’s Note: This contest is taking place during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the hard work of the writers and actors currently out on the picket lines, projects like The Exorcist: Believer wouldn’t exist.
