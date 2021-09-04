CONTEST: Win Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collection

To say that we like Star Trek here at That Shelf would be an understatement. With three and soon four Star Trek series’ currently airing – Discovery, Picard, The Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds set for 2022 – it’s a good time to be a Trekkie.
This year also marks several significant dates for the iconic sci-fi franchise. Star Trek is celebrating its 55th Anniversary on September 8th, the date the very first episode of the series aired in 1966, and recently marked the 100th birthday of creator Gene Roddenberry on August 19th.
To celebrate these auspicious anniversaries, Paramount Home Entertainment will be releasing newly remastered versions of the first four Star Trek films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 7th. The new collection – Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies – includes 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – plus commentaries, special features, and more for all four films.
That Shelf is thrilled to be able to offer our lucky readers the chance to win STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES 4K ULTRA HD/BLU-RAY COLLECTION. Find out how you can enter to win below!
Here are the official details:
For the first time ever, experience the original four Star Trek films in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Newly remastered from original elements for optimal picture quality, each film is presented with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10.* This exceptional collection includes four Ultra HD discs, as well as four remastered Blu-ray discs with hours of previously released bonus content. Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home are presented on both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs, along with access to digital copies of the theatrical version of each film.
Scroll down to find out how you can enter to win STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES 4K ULTRA HD/BLU-RAY COLLECTION!
Follow the instructions below for a chance to win Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4K UHD Collection:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the post, tag a friend, and tell us your favourite Star Trek movie and why!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I’d love to win #StarTrek on 4K UHD from @ThatShelf https://thatshelf.com/contest-win-star-trek-4k-collection #Contest #StarTrekDay
That’s it!
Deadline is September 10, 2021 at 11:59pm for all entries. Contest available in CANADA ONLY.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram or Twitter. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
—
Add STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES 4K ULTRA HD/BLU-RAY COLLECTION to your shelf on September 7th
Comments