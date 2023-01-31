Contra Zoom Pod 224: A24 Retrospective – A Most Violent Year

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2014’s A Most Violent Year directed by J.C. Chandor. The film stars Oscar Isaac as a man in 1981 New Jersey who is on the precipice of controlling a building to expand his natural gas empire while the world around him is crumbling. His wife, Jessica Chastain, supports her husband, but has her own secrets too. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly critic at For Reel.
Our double bill pairings include The French Connection (Dakota), Casino (Rachel) and Killing Them Softly (Todd). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
