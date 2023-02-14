Contra Zoom Pod 226: Make/Remake Ikiru and Living

Make/Remake examines how two films that share the same story. Not to say what film was better or worse, but how they are similar and different while following the same arcs. This time we are looking at the 1952 Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru starring Takashi Shimura and the 2022 British remake Living directed by Oliver Hermanus and starring Bill Nighy. Check out our past Make/Remake‘s for more great comparison episodes and see the Letterboxd list.
