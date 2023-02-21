Contra Zoom Pod 227: Oscars 2023 – Everything Everywhere All Elvis Talking

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On this show we discuss Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis and Women Talking. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Paulo Bautista host of the Oscars Death Race Podcast and John Richards the owner of Red Carpet Rosters. Stay subscribed in order to see the rest of our Oscar content this season.
