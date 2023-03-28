Contra Zoom Pod 231: Best Films of 2022

Now that the Oscars are gone, we can officially flip the calendar on the 2022 movie year. Dakota and Rachel each name their ten favourite films from last year and get some help with some voicemails from friends of the show!
Special thanks to Calum MacNab from Scaretroducing (Nope), Paulo Bautista from the Oscars Death Race Podcast (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jeff Bulmer from Classic Movies Live (Babylon) and Bil Antoniou from Bad Gay Movies (TÁR) for sending in voicemails.
Dakota’s Top 10
- Brother
- TÁR
- The Good Nurse
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Confess, Fletch
- Babylon
- The Wonder
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Broker
Rachel’s Top 10
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- After Yang
- Apples
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brother
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Close
- Apollo 10 1/2
- The Menu
- Entergalatic
Read the latest blog posts including Dakota naming his best films of 2013 and Dakota and Rachel teaming up to become Oscar voters.
Follow Rachel on Twitter, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!
Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Support the show on Ko-Fi by sending us a tip!
Follow the show on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and visit out official website.
Comments