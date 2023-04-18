Contra Zoom Pod 232: A24 Retrospective – Son of a Gun

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Son of a Gun directed by Julius Avery. The film stars Ewan McGregor as a bank robber who takes a young man under his wing while in prison. Once on the outside the young man decides to join McGregor’s crew as they attempt to rob a gold factory in Australia. Joining the show is Simon Best, one half of the Awesome Friday podcast.
Our double bill pairings include Heat (Dakota), The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (Rachel) and ambuLAnce (Simon). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 219: A24 Retrospective – The Captive.
