Contra Zoom Pod 232: A24 Retrospective – Son of a Gun

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s ⁠Son of a Gun⁠ directed by Julius Avery. The film stars Ewan McGregor as a bank robber who takes a young man under his wing while in prison. Once on the outside the young man decides to join McGregor’s crew as they attempt to rob a gold factory in Australia. Joining the show is Simon Best, one half of the ⁠Awesome Friday⁠ podcast.

Our double bill pairings include ⁠Heat⁠ (Dakota), ⁠The Man From U.N.C.L.E.⁠ (Rachel) and ⁠ambuLAnce⁠ (Simon). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠.

If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode ⁠⁠108: A History of A24 Films⁠⁠ and our last episode in this series episode ⁠⁠219: A24 Retrospective – The Captive⁠⁠.

