Contra Zoom Pod 233: Canadian Screen Awards 2023

The ⁠Canadian Screen Awards⁠ just handed out awards for the best in film, television and web content. We look at the big winners in the film portion which included ⁠Brother⁠ dominating with 12 wins, ⁠Crimes of the Future⁠ with 2 wins and ⁠Alice, Darling⁠, ⁠Viking⁠, ⁠I Like Movies⁠, ⁠Riceboy Sleeps⁠ and ⁠Falcon Lake⁠ each winning 1 award. We also named our top five Canadian films from last year!

Dakota’s Top 5

  1. Brother
  2. ⁠Ashgrove⁠
  3. Crimes of the Future
  4. Viking
  5. Riceboy Sleeps

Rachel’s Top 5

  1. Riceboy Sleeps
  2. Brother
  3. ⁠Skinamirink⁠
  4. ⁠Slash/Back⁠
  5. Alice, Darling

Listen to episodes ⁠209: TIFF Interviews – Riceboy Sleeps and The Umbrella Men Directors⁠ and ⁠197: David Cronenberg and Body Horror⁠.

Read Rachel’s ⁠Meet the Canadian Filmmakers Making Waves with Breakthrough Films⁠ on Exclaim!.

Read interviews with Asian-Canadian filmmakers on The Asian Cut with ⁠Michael Fukushima⁠, ⁠Faran Moradi⁠, ⁠Bilal Baig⁠ and more!

Do you want to watch these Canadian films? Matthew Simpson has you covered, he lists where you can find ⁠every CSA nominated movie⁠.

