Contra Zoom Pod 233: Canadian Screen Awards 2023

The Canadian Screen Awards just handed out awards for the best in film, television and web content. We look at the big winners in the film portion which included Brother dominating with 12 wins, Crimes of the Future with 2 wins and Alice, Darling, Viking, I Like Movies, Riceboy Sleeps and Falcon Lake each winning 1 award. We also named our top five Canadian films from last year!
Dakota’s Top 5
- Brother
- Ashgrove
- Crimes of the Future
- Viking
- Riceboy Sleeps
Rachel’s Top 5
- Riceboy Sleeps
- Brother
- Skinamirink
- Slash/Back
- Alice, Darling
Listen to episodes 209: TIFF Interviews – Riceboy Sleeps and The Umbrella Men Directors and 197: David Cronenberg and Body Horror.
Read Rachel’s Meet the Canadian Filmmakers Making Waves with Breakthrough Films on Exclaim!.
Read interviews with Asian-Canadian filmmakers on The Asian Cut with Michael Fukushima, Faran Moradi, Bilal Baig and more!
Do you want to watch these Canadian films? Matthew Simpson has you covered, he lists where you can find every CSA nominated movie.
