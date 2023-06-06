Contra Zoom Pod 239: A24 Retrospective – Cut Bank

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Cut Bank directed by Matt Shakman. The film stars Liam Hemsworth and Teresa Palmer as a couple who accidentally film the murder of their small town mailman. Once John Malkovich, the towns sheriff, starts to investigate the crime, things suddenly start not appearing as they seem. Joining the show is Daniel Grant, one half of the Spoiled Rotten podcast a fellow That Shelf show.
Our double bill pairings include Office Space (Dakota), Zodiac (Rachel) and A Simple Plan (Daniel). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 237: A24 Retrospective – While We’re Young.
Check out Rachel’s recent appearance on Spoiled Rotten where she discusses Batman Forever. Stay tuned for Dakota’s appearance to talk about The Punisher later this summer.
Follow Daniel on Twitter and Spoiled Rotten on Twitter. Check out Daniel’s site for all his work.
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!
Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Support the show on Ko-Fi by sending us a tip!
Follow the show on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and visit out official website.
Comments