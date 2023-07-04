Contra Zoom Pod ​​242: 2023 Toronto Japanese Film Festival

by    |  

For the 3rd year in a row we cover the Toronto Japanese Film Festival and talk about movies we saw. They include ⁠Plan 75⁠, ⁠BL Metamorphosis⁠, ⁠Roleless⁠, and ⁠Father of the Milky Way Railroad⁠.

Read Jericho Tadeo’s original review of Plan 75 when it was screened at TIFF last year on ⁠The Asian Cut⁠.

Both Dakota and Rachel participated in CBC’s ⁠The 50 Greatest Films Directed by Canadians⁠ and Rachel wrote in support of the #6 film, Crash.

Check out past episodes covering TJFF including ⁠201: 2022 Toronto Japanese Film Festival⁠ and ⁠155: Toronto Japanese Film Festival⁠.

Advertisements

Follow Rachel on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, bookmark ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Asian Cut⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and check out her ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more great reviews.

Listen to Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Anchor⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Play⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Overcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Breaker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Podcast Addict and more!

Please ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate and review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!

Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

Advertisements

Support the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ko-Fi⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ by sending us a tip!

Follow the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and visit out ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠official website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement