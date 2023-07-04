Contra Zoom Pod ​​242: 2023 Toronto Japanese Film Festival

For the 3rd year in a row we cover the Toronto Japanese Film Festival and talk about movies we saw. They include Plan 75, BL Metamorphosis, Roleless, and Father of the Milky Way Railroad.
Read Jericho Tadeo’s original review of Plan 75 when it was screened at TIFF last year on The Asian Cut.
Both Dakota and Rachel participated in CBC’s The 50 Greatest Films Directed by Canadians and Rachel wrote in support of the #6 film, Crash.
Check out past episodes covering TJFF including 201: 2022 Toronto Japanese Film Festival and 155: Toronto Japanese Film Festival.
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
