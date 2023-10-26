Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: 2023 New York Film Festival

We’ve got a bonus episode this week, Paulo Bautista host of the Oscars Death Race Podcast attended the New York Film Festival, which ran from September 29th-October 15th this year. Paulo recorded his immediate reactions
Evil Does Not Exist: 03:15-09:00
The Zone of Interest: 09:00-15:45
The Taste of Things: 15:45-20:10
The Boy and the Heron: 20:10-26:40
Read Paulo’s reviews for Evil Does Not Exist, The Zone of Interest, The Taste of Things and The Boy and the Heron.
