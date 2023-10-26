Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: 2023 New York Film Festival

by    |  

We’ve got a bonus episode this week, Paulo Bautista host of the ⁠Oscars Death Race Podcast⁠ attended the New York Film Festival, which ran from September 29th-October 15th this year. Paulo recorded his immediate reactions

Evil Does Not Exist: 03:15-09:00

The Zone of Interest: 09:00-15:45

The Taste of Things: 15:45-20:10

The Boy and the Heron: 20:10-26:40

Read Paulo’s reviews for ⁠Evil Does Not Exist⁠, ⁠The Zone of Interest⁠, ⁠The Taste of Things⁠ and ⁠The Boy and the Heron⁠.

Follow Paulo on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠⁠ and check out his podcasts ⁠⁠Box Office Watch⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Yet Another Anime Podcast⁠⁠ and many more.

Check out Jeff Bulmer’s review of Late Night With The Devil screened at the ⁠Toronto After Dark Film Festival⁠.

