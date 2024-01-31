Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: AODR Festival Interview with Mike Donahue of Troy

On this bonus episode, I am sharing my interview with Mike Donahue, director of the new film ⁠Troy⁠ for the Academy of Death Racers Festival. Troy is a short film about a couple in NYC who hear their neighbour having loud sex nonstop, the noise consumes their lives until one day it stops and they try to learn what happened. I was asked to film a Q&A with Mike to appear alongside the film’s screening.

Watch Troy for free on the ⁠New York Times⁠ website (U.S. residents only).

To learn more about the Academy of Death Racers Festival, check out their ⁠official site⁠ and follow them on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠.

Follow ⁠Mike Donahue⁠ and ⁠Troy⁠ on Instagram.

