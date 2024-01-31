Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: AODR Festival Interview with Mike Donahue of Troy

On this bonus episode, I am sharing my interview with Mike Donahue, director of the new film Troy for the Academy of Death Racers Festival. Troy is a short film about a couple in NYC who hear their neighbour having loud sex nonstop, the noise consumes their lives until one day it stops and they try to learn what happened. I was asked to film a Q&A with Mike to appear alongside the film’s screening.
Watch Troy for free on the New York Times website (U.S. residents only).
To learn more about the Academy of Death Racers Festival, check out their official site and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Mike Donahue and Troy on Instagram.
