Contra Zoom Pod Episode 220: CZP’s Greatest Films of all Time

It’s finally here! With the release of the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound Great Films of all Time poll came out on December 1st, and the discourse has been nonstop since then. Everyone has put out their thoughts and opinions and we decided to weigh in as well! Dakota and Rachel react to the official list. They also polled nearly 80 critics and industry professionals to submit their own list. We reveal our own ballots, the Contra Zoom Pod Top 10, and discuss some interesting stats and facts that arose!
Read the accompanying blog about our Greatest Films of all Time List and follow our Letterboxd List to see how many films you have seen.
