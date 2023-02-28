Contra Zoom Pod Episode 228: Oscars 2023 – The Way of WesTÁRn Sadness

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On this show we discuss All Quiet on the Western Front, TÁR, Avatar: The Way of Water and Triangle of Sadness. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Kyle Garzon, host of the podcast Once Upon a Time at the Oscars a show where every week he review’s a different Best Picture nominated film. Stay subscribed in order to see the rest of our Oscar content this season.
Listen to our last episode in the series where we talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis and Women Talking.
Check out and subscribe to Once Upon a Time at the Oscars on Spotify and follow them on Twitter and Instagram. The podcast is currently on a hiatus, but we’ll be sure to announce to everyone when it is back up and running.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!
Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Support the show on Ko-Fi by sending us a tip!
Follow the show on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and visit out official website.
Comments