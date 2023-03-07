Contra Zoom Pod Episode 229: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Predictions

We finished going through all the Best Picture nominees over the last month and it’s time to put our money where our mouths are. Dakota and Rachel run through all the categories and pick who they want to win and who they think will win. This isn’t all the great Oscar coverage as in a few days a bonus video podcast will go up where we do an Oscar draft, and there will also be another If We Were Oscar Voters blog post where we share our snubs.
Listen to 225: Oscars 2023 – Top Fabelmans of Inisherin, 227: Oscars 2023 – Everything Everywhere All Elvis Talking and 228: Oscars 2023 – The Way of WesTÁRn Sadness.
