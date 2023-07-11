Contra Zoom Pod Episode 243: Best Films By Language

by  

It is Dakota’s birthday week, and we continue the trend of picking a category and choosing our favourites from it. In 2020 there was ⁠114: 30 Films in 30 Years⁠, in 2021 it was ⁠157: Best Films Through the Decades⁠ and in 2022 it was ⁠199: Best Films by Genre⁠. This year we are naming our 10 favourite films by language. We cover four specific languages, one country, two regions and three wildcards! We name both our picks and runners-up.

See our picks below (Dakota’s first, then Rachel’s)!

French: Incendies and Polytechnique

Spanish: Pan’s Labyrinth

Italian: Bicycle Thieves and La Dolce Vita

Cantonese or Mandarin: In the Mood for Love and Septet: The Story of Hong Kong

Middle East Region: Capernaum and Subtraction

Nordic Region: The Worst Person in the World and Speak No Evil

African Wildcard: Timbuktu and Saloum

Asian Wildcard: Pather Panchali and Old Boy

European Wildcard: Nosferatu the Vampyre and M

Check out our ⁠Letterboxd⁠ list to see our full list including our runner up’s.

Listen to episodes mentioned on the podcast ⁠69: Make/Remake Terminal Station and Indiscretion of an American Wife⁠, ⁠214: A Trilogy of Nosferatu’s⁠.

Watch Kogonada’s video essay ⁠What Is Neorealism?⁠ to see his breakdown of the differences between Terminal Station and Indiscretion of and American Wife.

⁠Why Iran creates some of the world’s best films⁠.

Read Rachel’s interview with ⁠Adele Lim the director of Joy Ride⁠ on The Asian Cut. Follow Rachel on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, bookmark ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Asian Cut⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and check out her ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more great reviews.

Listen to Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Anchor⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Play⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Overcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Breaker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Podcast Addict and more!




Advertisement