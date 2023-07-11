Contra Zoom Pod Episode 243: Best Films By Language

It is Dakota’s birthday week, and we continue the trend of picking a category and choosing our favourites from it. In 2020 there was 114: 30 Films in 30 Years, in 2021 it was 157: Best Films Through the Decades and in 2022 it was 199: Best Films by Genre. This year we are naming our 10 favourite films by language. We cover four specific languages, one country, two regions and three wildcards! We name both our picks and runners-up.
See our picks below (Dakota’s first, then Rachel’s)!
French: Incendies and Polytechnique
Spanish: Pan’s Labyrinth
Italian: Bicycle Thieves and La Dolce Vita
Cantonese or Mandarin: In the Mood for Love and Septet: The Story of Hong Kong
Middle East Region: Capernaum and Subtraction
Nordic Region: The Worst Person in the World and Speak No Evil
African Wildcard: Timbuktu and Saloum
Asian Wildcard: Pather Panchali and Old Boy
European Wildcard: Nosferatu the Vampyre and M
