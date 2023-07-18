Contra Zoom Pod Episode 244: The 50 Greatest Films Directed by Canadians

A few weeks ago CBC released a poll conducted by them where industry professionals and critics voted to help make a list of ⁠The 50 Greatest Films Directed by Canadians⁠. Both Dakota and Rachel voted on the list, with Rachel even writing in praise of the #6 movie Crash. Joining the show to talk about the list and who they also voted for is Matthew Simpson and Taylor Beaumont.

Listen to episode ⁠45: Canadian Filmmakers⁠ where we discuss a similar subject.

Check out Taylor’s massive list of great Canadian films on ⁠Letterboxd⁠.

Read the ⁠Top 10 Canadian Films of All Time⁠ as named by TIFF back in 2015.

