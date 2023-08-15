Contra Zoom Pod Episode 248: 2023 Fantasia Film Festival Wrap Up

For the third year in a row we are covering Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival, which celebrates the best in horror and genre cinema with an emphasis on international movies. We review A Disturbance in the Force: How The Star Wars Holiday Special Happened, Talk To Me, river, With Love and a Major Organ and Sometimes I Think About Dying. We also have some honourable mentions including Where The Devil Roams, Baby Assassins 2 Babies and It Lives Inside.
Watch Dakota’s interview with the filmmakers behind Satan Wants You and Where the Devil Roams.
Read Rachel’s interview with Danny and Michael Philippou, the directors of Talk To Me.
Read Dakota’s reviews of Satan Wants You from Hot Docs earlier this year, and Where The Devil Roams, river, A Disturbance in the Force: How the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened and Baby Assassins 2 Babies.
Read Rachel’s reviews of A Disturbance in the Force: How The Star Wars Holiday Special Happened, With Love and a Major Organ and Satan Wants You.
Listen to Awesome Friday’s recap of Fantasia Festival.
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!
Comments