Contra Zoom Pod Episode 248: 2023 Fantasia Film Festival Wrap Up

For the third year in a row we are covering Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival, which celebrates the best in horror and genre cinema with an emphasis on international movies. We review ⁠A Disturbance in the Force: How The Star Wars Holiday Special Happened⁠, ⁠Talk To Me⁠, ⁠river⁠, ⁠With Love and a Major Organ⁠ and ⁠Sometimes I Think About Dying⁠. We also have some honourable mentions including ⁠Where The Devil Roams⁠, ⁠Baby Assassins 2 Babies⁠ and ⁠It Lives Inside⁠.

Watch Dakota’s interview with the filmmakers behind ⁠Satan Wants You and Where the Devil Roams⁠.

Read Rachel’s interview with ⁠Danny and Michael Philippou⁠, the directors of Talk To Me.

Read Dakota’s reviews of ⁠Satan Wants You⁠⁠ from Hot Docs earlier this year, and ⁠⁠Where The Devil Roams⁠⁠, ⁠river⁠⁠, ⁠⁠A Disturbance in the Force: How the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Baby Assassins 2 Babies⁠⁠.

Read Rachel’s reviews of ⁠A Disturbance in the Force: How The Star Wars Holiday Special Happened⁠, ⁠With Love and a Major Organ⁠ and ⁠Satan Wants You⁠.

Listen to ⁠Awesome Friday’s recap of Fantasia Festival⁠.

