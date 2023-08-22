Contra Zoom Pod Episode 249: The Films of Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley passed away on August 16th 1977 and to mark the 46th anniversary of his untimely passing, the Criterion Channel put together a six-movie collection available to stream now. We discuss three of the films: King Creole, Wild in the Country and Viva Las Vegas. We talk about Elvis’ acting abilities, how his music is incorporated and whether or not his movies deserve a reevaluation from the film community.
Read Rachel’s interview with Steve Binder, the director of the famous 1968 comeback special on Exclaim!
Read Rachel’s review of Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback on POV Magazine.
