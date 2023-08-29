Contra Zoom Pod Episode 250: A24 Retrospective – Slow West

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Slow West directed by John Maclean. The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jay, a teenager from Scotland, who comes to the wild west in search of the young girl he’s in love with. Michael Fassbender plays Silas, a mysterious man who agrees to help guide Jay across the plains with questionable motivations. Joining the show is Jericho Tadeo, The Asian Cut’s Critic at Large.
Our double bill pairings include The Sisters Brothers (Dakota), The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (Rachel) and Snowpiercer (Jericho). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 246: A24 Retrospective – Ex Machina.
Follow Jericho on Twitter and Instagram. Read Jericho’s work at Movieweb and on The Asian Cut.
Support the show on Ko-fi by sending us a tip!
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers! For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Comments