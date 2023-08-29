Contra Zoom Pod Episode 250: A24 Retrospective – Slow West

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s ⁠Slow West⁠ directed by John Maclean. The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jay, a teenager from Scotland, who comes to the wild west in search of the young girl he’s in love with. Michael Fassbender plays Silas, a mysterious man who agrees to help guide Jay across the plains with questionable motivations. Joining the show is Jericho Tadeo, The Asian Cut’s Critic at Large.

Our double bill pairings include ⁠The Sisters Brothers⁠ (Dakota), ⁠The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford⁠ (Rachel) and ⁠Snowpiercer⁠ (Jericho). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠108: A History of A24 Films⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and our last episode in this series episode ⁠246: A24 Retrospective – Ex Machina⁠.

Follow Jericho on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠. Read Jericho’s work at ⁠Movieweb⁠ and on ⁠The Asian Cut⁠.

