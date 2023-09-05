Contra Zoom Pod Episode 251: 2023 TIFF Preview

The 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 7-17th and we are here to preview our picks for the movies we are most excited about.
Dakota’s Picks: Evil Does Not Exist, Hit Man, Poolman, Woman of the Hour and Zone of Interest.
Rachel’s Picks: The Boy and the Heron, The Critic, Dumb Money, Knox Goes Away and The Pigeon Tunnel.
It was announced a few weeks before the festival that Bell will not return as the title sponsor next year.
Stay tuned for a lot more TIFF coverage with reviews and more podcasts to come!
Support the show on Ko-fi by sending us a tip!
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers! For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Comments