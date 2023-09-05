Contra Zoom Pod Episode 251: 2023 TIFF Preview

by    |  

The 2023 edition of the ⁠Toronto International Film Festival⁠ will run from September 7-17th and we are here to preview our picks for the movies we are most excited about.

Dakota’s Picks: ⁠Evil Does Not Exist⁠, ⁠Hit Man⁠, ⁠Poolman⁠, ⁠Woman of the Hour⁠ and ⁠Zone of Interest⁠.

Rachel’s Picks: ⁠The Boy and the Heron⁠, ⁠The Critic⁠, ⁠Dumb Money⁠, ⁠Knox Goes Away⁠ and ⁠The Pigeon Tunnel⁠.

It was ⁠announced a few weeks⁠ before the festival that Bell will not return as the title sponsor next year.

Advertisements

Stay tuned for a lot more TIFF coverage with reviews and more podcasts to come!

Support the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Ko-fi by sending us a tip⁠⁠⁠⁠!

Follow Rachel on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, bookmark ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Asian Cut⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and check out her ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more great reviews.

Listen to Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Anchor⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Play⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Overcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Breaker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Podcast Addict and more!

Advertisements

Please ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate and review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers! For more information, visit ⁠⁠⁠contrazoompod.com⁠⁠⁠.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement