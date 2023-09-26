Contra Zoom Pod Episode 253: 2023 VIFF Preview

The 2023 edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival runs from September 28-October 8th. We preview our most anticipated films that are playing. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly a critic from For Reel.
Dakota’s picks include: I Used to Be Funny, Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, Monster, Only the River Flows and The Teachers’ Lounge.
Todd’s picks include: Anatomy of a Fall, Goodbye Julia, On the Adamant, Priscilla and The Royal Hotel.
Stay tuned for more great VIFF content including reviews and a wrap up podcast following the festival.
