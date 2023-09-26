Contra Zoom Pod Episode 253: 2023 VIFF Preview

The 2023 edition of the ⁠Vancouver International Film Festival⁠ runs from September 28-October 8th. We preview our most anticipated films that are playing. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly a critic from For Reel.

Dakota’s picks include: ⁠I Used to Be Funny⁠, ⁠Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe⁠, ⁠Monster⁠, ⁠Only the River Flows⁠ and ⁠The Teachers’ Lounge⁠.

Todd’s picks include: ⁠Anatomy of a Fall⁠, ⁠Goodbye Julia⁠, ⁠On the Adamant⁠, ⁠Priscilla⁠ and ⁠The Royal Hotel⁠.

Stay tuned for more great VIFF content including reviews and a wrap up podcast following the festival.

Read Todd’s work at ⁠For Reel⁠ and follow him on ⁠Twitter⁠.

